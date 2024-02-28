2 people injured after homeless camp fire in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department responded Wednesday morning to a fire near the 1900 block of Troost Avenue.

KCFD said a homeless camp fire started the blaze.

One person was transported to an area hospital in critical condition after suffering burns.

Another patient was transported with serious injuries.

The injuries were more from trauma rather than the flames, per KCFD.

Fire crews brought the blaze under control and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

KSHB 41 News has a crew en route to the scene.

This story is developing and will be updated as additional information is available.

