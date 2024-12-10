15-year-old Shawnee Mission South student charged in connection to Monday incident

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday charges against a 15-year-old Shawnee Mission South student in regards to a lockdown and police presence Monday.

The teen faces one count of firearm possession by a felon, juvenile in possession of a firearm and interference with a law enforcement officer.

KSHB 41 News is not naming the teen because of their age.

Early Monday afternoon, a student at the school notified administrators that a student had a firearm at the school.

District officials called for additional police resources to locate the student and confiscate the firearm.

The school was placed on lockdown while officers worked to locate the student.

The teen is set to make his first appearance in court at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

