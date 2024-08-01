17-year-old identified in Tuesday night drive-by shooting in Avondale

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Clay County Sheriff Thursday identified the 17-year-old teen that was shot and killed Tuesday night in an apparent drive-by shooting in Avondale.

The victim has been identified as Therell K. “TJ” Jackson, of Kansas City, Missouri.

Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, deputies received multiple 911 calls regarding a shooting in the 3200 block of NE Excelsior Street in Avondale.

Deputies located Therell suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

The search for the suspect continued Thursday as sheriff’s deputies released additional photos of a dark blue or black 1996-1998 model year Chevrolet Silverado wanted in connection to the incident.

The pickup is a 4X4 Z71 trim with one of its headlights out.

Anyone who recognizes this vehicle or knows anything about the shooting is urged to call the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

