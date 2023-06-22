2 men sentenced for using GPS devices to track Kansas City murder victim in 2018

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two men were sentenced to federal prison on Thursday after using GPS devices to carry out their murder plot against Christopher Harris Jr. in Independence in 2018.

On March 14, 2018, Harris, 30, was shot and killed in front of his daughter outside of her mother's home in Independence.

Three men — Lester Brown, Michael Young and Ronell Pearson — were later charged in Harris' death in August of 2019.

During the probe into Harris' murder, investigators discovered the trio had purchased two GPS devices from eBay.

Investigators also uncovered Harris had been in a conflict with Brown over the distribution of marijuana.

They also found threatening messages the suspects had sent to Harris in November 2017 through Snapchat.

Harris received a photo of a GPS device from the suspects and a message that read, "Pay me, or I'm going to touch something deeper, something close to you," according to court documents.

Investigators also uncovered messages requesting Harris pay the suspects $1,000 a month.

On March 12, 2018, the suspects placed one of the GPS devices on Harris' car.

On the day of the shooting, the suspects followed Harris from a dance studio in Raytown to the home in Independence, where he was dropping his daughter off.

Brown approached Harris' car and began shooting inside. Harris was shot and killed in the process.

On Thursday, Young, 32, was sentenced to 15 years in prison without parole.

Pearson was sentenced five years in prison without parole.

Brown, who was convicted in Harris' murder in May, is still awaiting his sentencing, which has yet to be scheduled.

