2 teens charged with murder in deaths of 2 other juveniles in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two teens were charged Thursday for their alleged involvement in the murders of two juveniles who were shot and killed in March.

The Jackson County Office of the Juvenile Officer charged both teens in juvenile court with two counts of second degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action.

The pair were 16 and 14 years old at the time of the murders.

On March 20, 2021, officers with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department were sent to the 7300 block of Norton Avenue on a report of a disturbance between a small group of people.

Officers found 15-year-old Dominique Nelson shot to death outside the house.

Those involved in the argument ran away after the shooting, police said.

At the time, family members of Nelson told police they were worried there was another shooting victim that had not been found.

Drones and police officers with flashlights searched the area around the shooting, but found no other victims.

The next morning the second victim, 15-year-old Dominik Simmons, was found dead behind a vacant house.

No word on when the two juveniles charged in the murders will be in court.

