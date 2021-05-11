2 wounded; homes, vehicles damaged in Monday night KCK shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A shooting Monday night in Kansas City, Kansas, wounded two people and damaged homes and vehicles.
Police were sent to a shooting call at 6:36 p.m. at North 51st Street and Georgia Avenue, police said.
They found the two victims, but also found gunfire slammed into several houses and vehicles, according to a police department news release.
Both victims suffered non life-threatening wounds.
Anyone with information about the shootings should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
