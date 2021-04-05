2004 death of Kansas man featured on 'Unsolved Mysteries' ruled a homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 2004 death of a Kansas man whose body was found in a Linn County, Kansas, creek has been ruled a homicide.

A federal forensic examiner’s report determined 23-year-old Alonzo Brooks’ cause of death after his body was exhumed and examined by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, according to a new release.

“We knew that Alonzo Brooks died under very suspicious circumstances,” Acting U.S. Attorney Duston Slinkard said in the release. “This new examination by a team of the world’s best forensic pathologists and experts establishes it was no accident. Alonzo Brooks was killed. We are doing everything we can, and will spare no resources, to bring those responsible to justice.”

Brooks was last seen at an April 2004 party in La Cygne, where he was one of three Black men in attendance. The Linn County Sheriff’s Department and nearby agencies searched for Brooks, but to no avail.

His body was found about a month later when family and friends organized a search party.

The new autopsy, according to the release, determined that Brooks suffered injuries “inconsistent with normal patterns of decomposition.”

The FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas reopened the case in 2019 to determine if his death was “racially motivated,” the release stated.

Brooks’ body was exhumed last summer after his story was featured in the Netflix series “Unsolved Mysteries.”

A reward of up to $100,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in connection to Brooks’ death. Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 816-512-8200 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. Tips also can be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.

