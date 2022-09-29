2nd man charged in deadly Aug. 19 shooting in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A second man has been charged in a deadly Aug. 19 shooting in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged Nathaniel Carter, 21, with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.

He is the second person charged in the homicide. Davon D. Canady, 22, of KCMO, faces the same charges and was charged last week.

Carter and Canady allegedly shot 23-year-old John Greer to death in the 3500 block of Wayne Avenue last month.

Carter was with a friend who got into a fight with Greer, which escalated until Carter shot Greer, according to a police probable cause statement.

As Greer tried to run away, Carter’s friend allegedly shot at Greer again, hitting him in the back.

Carter and Canady then fled the residence when the shooting happened.

Carter is due in court Oct. 6 for a bond review hearing.

—