3 mysterious deaths at a Kansas City, Kansas, high-rise have neighbors on edge

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating the deaths of three people who were found in apartments on different floors of a high-rise.

The mysterious deaths have many of their neighbors at Wyandotte Towers located at 915 Washington Boulevard feeling uneasy.

"But with the set of circumstances and the situation going on, yes. I do have concern for my safety," Zina Johnson, a neighbor said.

Johnson is sticking close to another neighbor, Michelle Garrett, after learning their close friend is one of the three people who died at the 15-story apartment building.

Police say around 11 a.m. Tuesday, building management discovered her and another man lifeless inside their respective apartments.

"We don’t know if any of these individuals knew each other, they may have basically been just living in the same building, but it's a possibility that they didn't," KCKPD spokeswoman Nancy Chartrand said. "We don't know at this time."

The scene of police and detectives swarming the high-rise played out a day earlier under similar circumstances, when they found a dead man in another unit at the apartment complex Monday at around 8:15 a.m.

Police are considering all three deaths as homicides unless an autopsy shows otherwise.

Johnson describes the friend she lost as a 24-year-old caring, smart and loving woman.

"Whoever did what they did to her, you need to turn yourself in because that's not right," Johnson said. "That young lady did not deserve to go out like that. The only way she should have left here anybody in this building? The only way they should have left here is on the lord's hands."

Police said there's are several security cameras in and around the complex that produce high-quality footage that will help investigators piece together what happened.

However, if you know anything about these deaths you're asked to call the KC Crime Stoppers Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .