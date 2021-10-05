3 shot, 2 critically injured in Kansas City, Missouri, shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating the city’s third triple shooting in the last four days.
Around 4:15 p.m., police were called to 50th and Prospect Avenue on a reported shooting.
Police dispatchers tell KSHB 41 News that officers located three gunshot victims. Two of the victims’ injuries were described as critical. A third victim’s injuries were not initially considered life-threatening.
Police say all three victims were taken to a nearby hospital by a private vehicle.
No suspect information was immediately available.
The shooting continues a trend of incidents in KCMO involving multiple victims.
Late Sunday night, three people were shot in the parking lot at Ward Parkway Lanes. At least two of the victims in the shooting suffered critical injuries.
On Saturday, three people were found dead in a homicide near 28th Street and Spruce Avenue.
Police have not released an update on either investigation.
This is a developing story and may be updated.
