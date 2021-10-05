3 shot, 2 critically injured in Kansas City, Missouri, shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating the city’s third triple shooting in the last four days.

Around 4:15 p.m., police were called to 50th and Prospect Avenue on a reported shooting.

Police dispatchers tell KSHB 41 News that officers located three gunshot victims. Two of the victims’ injuries were described as critical. A third victim’s injuries were not initially considered life-threatening.

Police say all three victims were taken to a nearby hospital by a private vehicle.

No suspect information was immediately available.

The shooting continues a trend of incidents in KCMO involving multiple victims.

Late Sunday night , three people were shot in the parking lot at Ward Parkway Lanes. At least two of the victims in the shooting suffered critical injuries.

On Saturday , three people were found dead in a homicide near 28th Street and Spruce Avenue.

Police have not released an update on either investigation.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

