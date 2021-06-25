32-year-old KCMO man charged in Derrick Williams’ homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 32-year-old man was charged Friday in the fatal shooting earlier this month of Derrick Williams.

Williams, 54, was found shot to death during the afternoon of June 15 inside a residence in the 3600 block of North Olive Street in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced that Kevin Randolph has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

According to eye-witness testimony gathered by KCPD investigators , Randolph had come to the house trying to buy PCP earlier in the day. He later returned, possibly on drugs, and demanded money before opening fire.

Other witnesses told police Williams fled the scene and went to a gas station near East 35th Street and Prospect Avenue, where he had a rifle and handgun and was proclaiming that “he was the ‘peace maker’ and this is his town.”

While still investigating the scene where Williams was killed, additional officers were dispatched to the area of East 45th Street and Olive, where a subject matching the description of the suspect in the shooting was “waiving [sic] a gun around and attempting to open front doors on nearby residences.”

Arriving officers found Randolph, who had a .40-caliber handgun in his pants, “standing in the middle of the intersection.” Ballistics later matched the weapon to the gun that fired the bullets in Williams’ shooting death.

