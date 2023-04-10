3rd KCK police officer shot last week released from hospital

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The third Kansas City, Kansas, police officer who was hospitalized after his tactical unit engaged suspected fentanyl dealers in a shootout last week has been released from the hospital.

KCKPD announced Monday that the officer, who has not been named, was discharged.

Initially, police said three officers — who were all treated and released from the University of Kansas Hospital — and multiple suspects were injured April 5 when an attempted undercover fentanyl buy morphed into an attempted arrest shortly after 3:15 p.m. near the 1800 block of Wood Avenue.

When Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree announced sweeping charges against the suspects on April 6, KCKPD Chief of Police Karl Oakman announced that two other officers were injured by “scrap metal,” but did not require hospitalization.

The other two KCKPD officers who were shot and hospitalized were released the day after the incident.

Three suspects also were injured during the shootout and three people — Cornell Lance Jones Jr., Samarion Ardel England and Jaeveon Mitchell-Locke — were charged with 12 crimes, including attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer.

Non of the injuries sustained during the shootout were deemed life-threatening.

The criminal complaint also included three counts of aggravated battery against a law enforcement officer, three counts of criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied building or vehicle, three counts of aggravated endangering of a child, one count of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and one count of distribution of or possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute.

KCK police said some bullets during the shootout entered a nearby convenience store, where four adults and three children were inside. No one in the store was injured.

Oakman said undercover officers with the KCKPD Narcotics Unit had previously bought fentanyl from the men and were attempting to make a second buy, but the deal fell through.

When officers with a KCKPD Tactical Unit attempted to arrest the men, the shooting started.

—

