4th person charged with vandalizing Blue Valley High School press box with antisemitic, racist messages

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A fourth person has been charged with vandalizing the Blue Valley High School press box with racist, antisemitic and homophobic messages on Jan. 15.

The Johnson County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday that Wade R. Schemenauer, 18, has been charged with one count of burglary and criminal damage, the same charges filed against three teenagers last week .

KSHB 41 News is not releasing the name of the teenagers because they are minors.

Burglary to a building is a Level 7 non-person felony and criminal damage to a property is a Level 9 non-person felony.

The messages were allegedly spray painted in the press box and around parts of Blue Valley High School.

"Hate and malicious acts of vandalism have no place at Blue Valley High or at any Blue Valley school," the district said in a statement.

Overland Park police investigated the incident.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .