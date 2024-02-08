7-year-old child dies from injuries sustained in crash near 23rd Street S, Stark Avenue in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 7-year-old child has died from injuries they suffered in a crash Monday evening in Kansas City, Missouri, police said.

Police responded to the crash near 23rd Street S and Stark Avenue about 4:50 p.m.

A preliminary investigation found a Chevrolet Suburban was heading east on 23rd Street S when it over corrected and ran off onto a soft dirt shoulder.

This caused the driver to go into a center median and the Chevrolet was hit on its passenger side by a blue Ford F-150 that was heading west on 23rd Street S.

The driver and the child were transported to area hospitals in critical condition. The driver of the Ford was also taken to a hospital in critical condition.

On Thursday, police were notified the child died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Police said the cause of the crash was under investigation.

