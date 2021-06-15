Accused Indian Creek Trail murderer not competent for trial, judge rules

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The man charged with six murders in the south Kansas City area was found incompetent to stand trial Monday.

Fredrick Scott is charged in the 2017 shooting deaths of David Lenox, Timothy Rice, Michael Darby, Karen Harmeyer, and Steven Gibbons; and the 2016 death of John Palmer.

The series of murders frightened Kansas Citians who lived in the area near Indian Creek Trail and Red Bridge Road.

Monday, a Jackson County judge ruled Scott is not competent to go on trial.

He will be reevaluated and another competency hearing is expected in August.

Court documents obtained in 2017 state that Scott told investigators he was upset about his brother's murder in 2015. Scott's brother, Gerrod Woods, was killed in an armed robbery in 2015.

When charges were announced in 2017, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said no motive "makes this make sense."

