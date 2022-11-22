Accused murderer Fredrick Scott gets new attorney, trial set for June 2023

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fredrick Scott has a new attorney and a new start date for his murder trial.

Scott was arrested in August 2017 and charged with the murder of six people, including five on or around the Indian Creek Trail, during a 12-month period from August 2016 to August 2017.

Scott’s previous attorney withdrew from the case, prompting the latest delay. He met his new lawyer during a hearing Tuesday in Jackson County Circuit Court.

Scott’s new trial date is tentatively set for June 5, 2023, with jury selection slated for June 1, 2023.

His next scheduled court appearance is March 31, 2023, for a status hearing.

Originally, Scott’s trial had been set to begin in September 2022 , but it was postponed earlier this year until 2023.

After years of delays, he had been found incompetent to stand trial in June 2021, but the original trial date was set in October 2021 after a judge reversed that ruling .

Scott is accused of killing John Palmer , 55, who was murdered in August 2016; David Lenox , 66, who was shot to death in March 2017; Timothy Rice , 57, who was murdered in April 2017; Mike Darby , 61, who was shot and killed in May 2017; Karen Harmeyer , 65, who was shot to death in July 2017 in Grandview; and Steven Gibbons , 57, in August 2017.

Several of the victims, including Lenox , were killed while walking their dogs along the trail.

Darby co-owned the since-closed Coach’s Bar and Grill and police were investigating a suspected link between several of the shootings by the time of his murder.

