Trial date set for accused Indian Creek Trail murderer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Accused Indian Creek Trail killer Fredrick Scott will stand trial next year.

Thursday, a judge set a trial date of Sept. 6, 2022, for the man who allegedly terrorized the popular south Kansas City trail in 2017, killing six people.

Scott is charged in the 2017 shooting deaths of David Lenox, Timothy Rice, Michael Darby, Karen Harmeyer and Steven Gibbons; and the 2016 death of John Palmer.

Earlier this year, Scott was found incompetent to stand trial .

At the time, he was expected to be reevaluated and attend another competency hearing.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

