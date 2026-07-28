Accused Waldo tire slasher skips court Tuesday; arrest warrant issued

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The woman accused of repeatedly slashing tires in Kansas City’s Waldo neighborhood failed to appear in court Tuesday.

Whitney Jones was set to be arraigned on charges of first-degree burglary and first-degree property damage.

In June, Jones was arrested after she was accused of slashing tires in 35 driveways.

Waldo tire slasher arrested again as prosecutor eyes accountability for repeat crime

A judge granted her release despite objections from prosecutors.

Jones, who has documented mental health issues, was receiving court-ordered treatment. However, she stopped going, per court documents.

Just about a month after being released from custody, Jones allegedly struck again.

Waldo neighbors told KSHB 41’s Megan Abundis that their tires were slashed Friday. Others also said Jones was exhibiting threatening behavior on the Trolley Track Trail over the weekend, lunging at people and threatening them.

Woman accused of slashing Waldo tires to be arraigned Tuesday as neighbors report new incidents

Kansas City, Missouri, police confirmed officers took reports and were working with prosecutors to add those to the case.

"We are prepared to review any new case, and if the evidence allows it, request any appropriate bond modifications," the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday.

When KSHB 41 reached out Tuesday, the prosecutor's office confirmed Jones failed to appear in two cases, both dating back to 2024.

As a result, a warrant was issued for her arrest, and the prosecutor’s office filed a motion to "revoke bond for the failure to appear for her arraignment."

The court said the arraignment for Jones has been continued to 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 4.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.