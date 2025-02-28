Amber Alert issued in Platte County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an AMBER Alert for a 5-year-old girl.

Police say before 11:30 p.m. Thursday night, 43-year-old George Manning took 5-year-old Anayeli Manning.

Police say the suspect shot two people in Platte County and left with the girl.

They say he is armed and has been involved in multiple shootings in the area.

The suspect is currently on foot with the victim.

The victim is black, with brown hair and brown eyes, 45 lbs and 3 feet 6 inches tall.

The suspect is a black male wearing a white shirt, black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, call 911 or the Platte County Sheriff's office at 816-858-3521.

