Andrew Lester to stand trial on Oct. 7, 2024, in shooting of Ralph Yarl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Andrew Lester, 84, the man who shot Ralph Yarl, 16, twice on April 13, is set to stand trial on Oct. 7, 2024.

Lester maintained a not guilty plea in a hearing arraignment on Wednesday.

During the arraignment, the defense waived the reading of the charges.

On April 13, Yarl was attempting to pick up his younger siblings from a home, but arrived to the wrong address in error.

The teenager was shot and transported to an area hospital in life-threatening condition. Three days later, Yarl was released from the hospital.

The case garnered national attention, with celebrities and activists calling for action.

Lester, a white man, was charged with armed criminal action and first-degree assault charges in the shooting of the Black teenager. The 84-year-old was taken into custody before subsequently posting bond.

The 84-year-old previously plead not guilty on April 19.

On Aug. 31, a Clay County judge ruled that Lester will stand trial. Yarl testified in the preliminary hearing.

