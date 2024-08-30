Another delay in Fredrick Scott murder case; questions remain over mental health treatment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Families of the victims allegedly killed by Fredrick Scott, known as the Indian Creek Trail killer, will have to wait longer for the case to go to trial.

As we previously reported in early August, the case was suspended because of concerns involving Scott’s mental health.

At a status hearing Friday, the judge reiterated concerns Scott had not been taking his medications properly to manage his mental health.

Scott was committed July 29 to the Missouri Department of Mental Health.

Much to the dismay of the prosecution and his defense attorneys, Scott remains in the Jackson County Adult Detention Center instead of being treated at mental health hospital.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys said they feel the mental health hospital in Fulton, Missouri, would be the best place for him.

They expressed disappointment the Missouri Department of Mental Health has not done any evaluation on him.

A Missouri Department of Mental Health attorney did not attend Friday's hearing.

The judge in the case said he felt his hands were tied to do anything else.

For now, both sides are hoping to get an update from the Missouri Department of Mental Health soon and get Scott transferred out of the Jackson County Adult Detention Center.

The judge also is waiting to hear from mental health department officials to get another hearing scheduled and to get an update on plans to evaluate and treat Scott.

That hearing could be as soon as next week.

It's been about seven years since Scott was arrested, and eight years since the first of six murders he's accused of committing.

The families of his alleged victims are waiting for closure as the case continues to drag on.

Prosecutors charged Scott y killed five people on or near the Indian Creek Trail in Kansas City, Missouri.

Although no motive was given, five of the six victims were white men between the ages of 54 to 67.

The sixth victim was a homeless woman, and officials say based on her clothing and appearance, it's possible Scott mistook the woman for a man.

The killings took place over a 12-month span from August 2016 to August 2017.

Scott's trial has been delayed multiple times.

Reasons for the delays include Scott being found mentally incompetent to aid in his defense and his attorney withdrawing from the case, citing a conflict of interest.

