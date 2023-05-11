AT&T offering reward for information on copper thefts in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Telecommunications giant AT&T said Thursday it is working with law enforcement across the Kansas City area to learn more about “ongoing copper cable thefts.”

An AT&T spokesperson said the company is offering the public a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an eventual conviction of suspects wanted in the copper cable thefts.

The spokesperson said the thefts are ongoing and usually take place during the overnight hours and are primarily in Jackson County, Missouri.

“Theft and vandalism of communications infrastructure is a series matter that affects public safety and the community at large,” the company said in a press release.

On Wednesday, Kansas City, Missouri, police called for the public’s help in solving at least two instances of vandalism to fiber optic cables. The vandalism led to service outages for Spectrum customers on April 29 and April 1.

It’s not clear if the fiber optic cable vandalism is associated with the copper cable thefts.

AT&T says anyone with information should call its Asset Protection Unit at 800-807-4205 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

