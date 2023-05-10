KCMO police offering reward for help in fiber optic cable vandalism cases

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public's help in solving fiber optic cable vandalism incidents that led to internet outages in multiple Kansas City areas in April.

Police said that multiple communications companies have had several of their fiber optic cables cut over the past several months.

Police said the vandals are looking for copper.

The most recent incidents occurred in the Raytown, Missouri, area along the Interstate 435 corridor and in other Kansas City areas.

Spectrum customers were among those affected by the vandalism incidents, which have resulted in internet and Wi-Fi outages for many households.

According to KCPD, the cuts take place during the late nights and early mornings hours in the in the area around Truman Sports Complex.

Police are offering a reward of up to $12,000 in cash for any information that could lead to an arrest.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

—