Audio reveals 911 call made day after Mizzou student Riley Strain went missing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police audio revealed the phone call friends of Riley Strain, a missing University of Missouri - Columbia student, made to police a day after he was last seen on Friday, March 8.

The audio shows the call was made to police on Saturday, March 9, at 1:46 p.m., nearly 16 hours after he was seen on surveillance video.

After being kicked out of Luke Bryan's bar, Strain was seen walking in downtown Nashville.

The Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission confirmed it's investigating if Strain was over served alcohol at the bar.

Surveillance video from businesses captured Strain crossing a street near 1st Avenue N to Gay Street around 9:47 p.m. Friday, March 8.

Another angle captured Strain walking along Gay Street around the same time.

In both videos, Strain appears to be stumbling.

In the phone call to police, Strain's friend can be heard describing the last time they saw him.

"Outside of Luke Bryan's bar last night at like 10, and then the last time his location on his phone was by the sheriff's office at like 11 p.m.," the friend said in the call.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said Strain's location was last pinged on his cell phone 0.64 miles southwest of a Verizon cell tower at 19 Oldham Street.

Emergency crews spent Tuesday searching the Cumberland River for Strain.

Hear the full audio below:

Police audio of Riley Strain being reported missing

Below are pictures of Strain.

Metropolitan Nashville Police Department Mizzou student Riley Strain is missing after a trip to Nashville.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts or who sees him are asked to contact authorities.

