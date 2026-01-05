Autopsy: Linn County boy died from ‘multiple dog bite injuries’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 13-year-old Linn County boy found dead in December died from multiple dog bite injuries, according to the autopsy conducted by the Wyandotte County Coroner’s Office.

Airen Andula disappeared on Sunday, Dec. 21, from his home in Pleasanton, Kansas. His body would be found the next day in a rural area just across the state line in Bates County, Missouri.

Members of law enforcement were led to his body after receiving a call from Damon Leonard.

Leonard would be charged in Bates County with abandonment of a corpse. He would later face additional charges out of Linn County, including interference with law enforcement, criminal desecration and having a vicious dog at large.

The coroner's report could lead to additional charges against Leonard, who remains in custody in Bates County on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

