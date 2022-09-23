Belton substitute accused in child sex crimes case was previously being investigated for similar crimes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Before being charged for allegedly molesting a child and sending graphic videos of himself to a student, Jason Carey was being investigated for similar crimes in another case.

Carey, 42, was serving as a substitute for the Belton School District when he was arrested Thursday .

The district confirmed to parents that Carey previously worked in the district's SAC program.

Most recently, he was hired as a substitute through a third-party contractor.

Records show the state approved Carey to be a substitute and he was subbing in the district all last week.

The Belton Police Department confirmed he was under investigation for similar crimes. That investigation began in early August.

A spokesperson for the department said that investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.

KSHB 41 asked the district if it was aware that Carey was previously being investigated. This story will be updated if a response is received.

During a court appearance on Friday, Carey asked for a court appointed lawyer. He'll be back in court for a bond hearing on Monday.

