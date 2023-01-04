Belton woman dies from injuries after New Year's Day shooting in Miami County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The victim of a shooting on New Year's Day in Miami County died Tuesday at 5 p.m. from injuries, according to the Miami County Sheriff's Office.

41-year-old Jennifer Christine Rodriguez of Belton, Missouri, was found in a ditch by Miami County Sheriff's deputies at around 7:30 p.m. Sunday near 299th Street and Somerset Road in Paola, Kansas. Rodriguez was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.

Deputies identified John Raymond Gray, 36, of Raymond, Missouri, as a suspect in the shooting while on the scene.

Sheriff's deputies say they believe that Gray's pickup truck, a white Ram 1500, was in Miami County when the shooting occurred.

The Grandview Police Department located the truck at Gray's home in Grandview, Missouri, but were not able to make contact.

The Ram was taken into the crime lab for processing after a warrant for the truck was obtained, according to deputies.

On Tuesday, Grandview Police located Gray deceased inside the residence. He is believed to have died from self-inflicted gunfire .

The sheriff's office says it learned that Gray and Rodriguez left the Grandview residence on New Year's Day and drove to Miami County where Rodriguez was shot. Gray then drove to the area of 299th and Somerset Road and removed Rodriguez from the vehicle, before traveling back to the residence.

The Miami County Sheriff says that Miami County EMS, Louisburg Fire Department, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Crime Lab and the Grandview Police Department assisted with the investigation.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .