Billboards in Kansas, Missouri feature Roman Yslas, father of 8 killed in shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Five months after a man was shot and killed at a Northland apartment complex, his family still doesn't have answers about his death.

KSHB 41 News first reported the death of 46-year-old Roman Yslas in December.

Kansas City, Missouri, police said he was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Barrewoods Apartments. Police still do not have any leads in the case.

His family, including his fiance Shell Campbell, have been working with the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Hot line to help detectives find possible suspects.

A photo of Yslas and information about his death will be displayed on electronic billboards around Missouri and Kansas until May 5.

Campbell hopes the exposure will help bring her and her children closure and justice.

"It's never going to bring him back, and we know this, but justice for his life is very important to our family, he just deserved so much better than what he got," Campbell said.

Campbell said the death of Yslas has been devastating for his eight children. She describes him as an incredible father and person.

"Roman would have literally given his last dollar, would have given the shirt off his back, would've given you anything he had," Campbell said.

Campbell said Yslas loved Kansas City, and she's asking the community not to forget about him.

She strongly believes someone has information about his death.

"I don't know what happened in that parking lot that night, but the aftermath was very disturbing and that was not the way this man should've had to leave this earth," Campbell said.

There is a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

—