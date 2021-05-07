Body found in burned car now deemed homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are now investigating the death of a person found in a burned car Thursday as a homicide.

The scene was found near 81st Street and Indiana Avenue early Thursday morning.

There was also a shooting in the same area around the same time that police said they now believe is connected to the homicide.

One person was injured in the shooting in the 8500 block of Euclid Avenue.

Police have not said why they believe the two incidents are connected.

It could take the medical examiner weeks or months to identify the victim, according to KCPD.

A cause of death is also not available at this time.

