Bond for Excelsior Springs rape, kidnapping suspect will remain at $500,000

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The bond for Timothy Haslett Jr., who was accused of raping and kidnapping a woman in Excelsior Springs last month , will remain at $500,000 after a bond hearing Tuesday.

An initial bond hearing had originally been scheduled for Oct. 18 in Clay County Circuit Court.

Haslett will be back in Clay County Court for his preliminary hearing on Dec. 2. The hearing will be held in Division 7 in the Clay County Courthouse.

Haslett will remain in jail until at least his next hearing.

A Clay County judge entered a not-guilty plea for Haslett on Oct. 11 during his initial arraignment on first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping and second-degree assault charges in Excelsior Springs.

Police arrested Haslett on Oct. 7 after a woman escaped his home, where he had been living since 2016, and told police she'd been kidnapped, whipped and raped repeatedly by Haslett. Excelsior Springs police initially arrested Haslett on the premise of an animal-related issue.

The woman said she was held in a small room in Haslett's basement, which police said Haslett built himself. She described being handcuffed around her wrists and ankles inside that room, according to a probable cause statement.

After escaping Haslett's home, the woman then ran to several nearby houses, knocking on doors for help.

The woman, who told police Haslett picked her up in early September on Prospect Avenue, was wearing a trash bag and had a metal collar with a padlock and duct tape around her neck, according to court documents.

Police had visited Haslett's home three times prior to his arrest on Oct. 7.

