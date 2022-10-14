Police visited home of Excelsior Springs kidnapping, rape suspect 3 times in past year

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — Excelsior Springs police visited the home of Timothy Haslett Jr., the man accused of raping and holding a woman against her will , three times in the past year.

The KSHB I-Team asked for a log of calls to Haslett's home in the 300 block of Old Orchard Road in Excelsior Springs. The request revealed two of the three calls were to check on Haslett's wellbeing.

Police said of the two wellbeing calls, one stemmed from Haslett's dad, who lives out of state. The second check originated after one of Haslett's co-workers became concerned when he didn't show up for work.

Those calls took place on Nov. 23, 2021 and Dec. 31, 2021.

A third call on July 5, 2022, was connected to an animal control concern to an off-leash dog at the home.

Police arrested Haslett on Oct. 7 after a woman escaped his home and told police she'd been kidnapped, whipped and raped repeatedly by Haslett. The woman said she was held in a small room in Haslett's basement, that police said Haslett built himself.

Police made the initial arrest on the premise of an animal-related issue.

Chief Grant Hull with the Excelsior Springs Police Department said no other reports were made in regards to the welfare checks to Haslett's home. It's not clear if police ever came face-to-face with Haslett during those visits.

In relation to the kidnapping and rape allegations, Hull told the I-Team, detectives removed several bags of evidence from Haslett's home. Though, he said he could not elaborate on what they took due to the ongoing investigation.

On Tuesday, a judge entered a not guilty plea for Haslett while Haslett waits to be appointed a public defender.

Haslett will be back in court on Oct. 18 for a bond hearing.