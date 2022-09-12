Britt Reid formally enters guilty plea to DWI charge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid formally pleaded guilty Monday to a felony DWI charge in connection to a February 2021 crash that injured 4-year-old Ariel Young.

Reid made his plea in Jackson County Circuit Court in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

During Monday's hearing, Judge Charles McKenzie set a sentencing date of Oct. 28, 2022.

As part of the plea with prosecutors, Reid won't face more than four years in prison.

The family of Ariel Young was present at Monday's hearing. Ariel's mother told the judge the family does not agree with the plea deal.

Absent the plea, Reid could have faced up to seven years in prison.

News of Reid’s plea was first made public last week when his attorney’s announced that he planned to enter a guilty plea at Monday’s hearing.

Reid, the son of Chiefs coach Andy Reid, allegedly had been drinking before he left Truman Sports Complex and caused a three-vehicle crash shortly after 9 p.m. on Feb. 4, 2021, on the on ramp from Stadium Drive to Interstate 435 southbound near GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

After the crash, Reid told police officers who arrived at the scene that he had two to three drinks, according to a KCPD search warrant . He was driving approximately 83 mph shortly before the crash, according to police.

Ariel suffered a traumatic brain injury in the crash. The Chiefs later agreed to cover her medical expenses in November 2021.

