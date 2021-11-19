Chiefs to cover medical expenses for Ariel Young, child injured in Britt Reid crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have reached an agreement with the family of 5-year-old Ariel Young to cover her medical expenses.

Young was severely injured in a Feb. 4 crash where Britt Reid, at the time employed by the Chiefs, was driving and rear-ended the car the child was in. The car was stopped on the side of the Interstate 435 entrance ramp from Stadium Drive assisting another vehicle.

Reid, son of head coach Andy Reid, was the outside linebackers coach but was released by the team after the crash.

Britt Reid told police he had two to three drinks before driving that night and had taken prescribed Adderall, according to court documents. He was later charged with DWI for having a serum blood alcohol concentration of 0.113% two hours after the crash and is awaiting trial.

RELATED: Audio captures frantic moments after crash

Young sustained a critical brain injury that altered her life and left her "functioning like a baby." She has since worked on recovery and even attended her first day of school earlier this fall, according to the family.

Young family attorney, Tom Porto, announced Friday that the Chiefs have finalized a comprehensive care plan "that provides Ariel with world-class medical care and long-term financial stability."

Porto said the family and the team have been in talks for several months and have spoken with medical experts in order to develop a plan to take care of the child for the rest of her life.

Reid's trial date is set for April 18, 2022. It will be a jury trial with jurors selected from a pool of 70 potential candidates.