Mother of child injured in Britt Reid crash voices frustration via Facebook

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The trial date for former Chiefs coach Britt Reid's DWI case was set Thursday. The mother of the girl who was injured in the crash connected to the charge expressed her hopes for the case via Facebook.

Felicia Miller is the mother of 5-year-old Ariel, who sustained a traumatic brain injury after Reid, who is the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, hit two parked cars, one of which she was in, back in February 2021 near the Truman Sports Complex.

Reid is now going to trial on intoxicated driving charges in connection with the crash.

Miller expressed frustration in her post, and said "I'm praying he gets what he deserves for what he did to my baby girl and my family."

It's not the first time Miller has expressed her frustration with the justice system and with Reid.

"Still free," Miller posted another time after seeing that Reid would plead not guilty in court.

Reid's "serum blood alcohol concentration" two hours after the crash was 0.113%, which is over the legal limit of 0.08%, according to a KCPD probable cause document.

The charge, DWI causing serious physical injury, is a class D felony and Reid could face one to seven years in prison.

The trial has been set for April 18, 2022.

Miller also replied in a post that Ariel is "getting better."

