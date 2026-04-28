California man pleads guilty in deadly September 2024 crash in Johnson County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A California man pleaded guilty Monday in connection with a deadly DUI crash in September 2024 that took the life of a Lenexa woman.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 7, 2024 , Vicente F. Perez, 33, was driving a Subaru WRX eastbound on College Boulevard near Lackman Road when he rear-ended a Nissan Altima.

A passenger in the Altima, 71-year-old Susan Cameron, of Lenexa, died from injuries in the crash. The driver of the Nissan, a 74-year-old man, was also injured in the wreck.

After the crash, Johnson County prosecutors charged Perez with second-degree murder, driving under the influence, transporting an open container of alcohol and driving with a suspended license.

On Monday, Perez pleaded guilty to one count of reckless second-degree murder, DUI, transporting an open container and driving while suspended.

A Johnson County District Court judge has called a sentencing hearing in the case for June 30, 2026.

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