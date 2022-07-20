Chiefs LB Willie Gay Jr. reaches diversion agreement in criminal damage case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. reached a diversion agreement in a criminal damage case last month.

In January, Gay was arrested in Overland Park for alleged criminal damage of less than $1,000, which is a class B non-person misdemeanor.

According to court documents, the property damaged included a vacuum, cell phone protector, wall and trim and a humidifier.

The diversion was filed in Johnson County and approved on June 22.

A diversion agreement is a formal set of terms and condition which a defendant must follow in order to have charged dismissed.

Court documents previously showed that the alleged incident happened at the apartment of his child's mother.

The documents stated that Gay was visiting his child on the night he was arrested.

When the woman asked Gay to not wake the child and leave, he became upset and allegedly threw her phone across the room.

The woman also claimed he pushed her onto the couch, which Gay denied.

