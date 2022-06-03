Community leaders shown body camera footage of woman shot by KCMO police

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed to KSHB 41 News that community members were shown body-camera video from the May 27 incident in which Kansas City, Missouri, police shot a woman outside of a Family Dollar on E. 6th Street and Prospect Avenue.

Although the prosecutor’s office would not confirm the identities of all community leaders who were present, Damon Daniel of Ad Hoc Group Against Crime confirmed to KSHB he was in attendance.

Damon said that showing the video to community stakeholders helps with transparency in situations like these.

“I think it’s an important step toward creating more transparency with the community,” Daniel said.

Leonna Hale, 26, the woman who was shot by police, was charged Wednesday with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon while exhibiting in a threatening manner and resisting lawful detention.

She was released from an area hospital Friday afternoon and booked into the Jackson County Detention Center.

Responding officers from KCPD told investigators Hale pointed a gun at them before they shot her.

A photo released by the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office shows Hale holding a gun.

Daniel said the video he saw is consistent with the image released.

“The video showed what the still image showed as well,” Daniel said. “Essentially, what I saw is a woman with a gun.”

He added that he thought the charges against Hale were fair after watching the video.

“We have to trust the process and hold those who are in charge of the process accountable and make sure there’s more transparency,” Daniel said.

He would not say whether the officers’ conduct was justified.

“That’s something for the courts or the investigation to decide on that,” Daniel said.

Despite the charges, supporters of Hale gathered Wednesday to call for change as they lamented the confrontation ending in violence rather than peace.

“We don't care if she did or didn't do what they said she did. She did not deserve to be shot down,” one supporter previously told KSHB 41 .

