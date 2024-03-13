Watch Now
Convicted burglar escapes from Johnson County Work Release Center

Posted at 9:33 PM, Mar 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-12 22:33:16-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A convicted burglar did not return to the Johnson County Department of Corrections Adult Residential Center after conducting two job interviews, authorities said.

John Evans Jr., 49, was placed on escaped status after not returning to the facility.

Evans was convicted in Wyandotte County for burglary and has been serving a one-year sentence at the Johnson County Work Release Center since August.

Anyone with information or who sees Evans is asked to call local law enforcement at 911.

