Convicted felon charged for possession of weapon used to allegedly kill Kansas City firefighter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man has been charged for possessing a weapon that was allegedly used to kill an off-duty Kansas City, Missouri, firefighter on Thursday at an Independence convenience store.

The incident left 41-year-old Anthony Santi dead .

Ja'Von Taylor, 23, was charged in federal court with one count of a felon in possession of a firearm. He was previously convicted for armed robbery in Missouri.

An affidavit revealed that Taylor wasn't actually the person accused of pulling the trigger.

The owner of the Liquor Land convenience store told investigators that the incident started when Taylor became upset that the store didn't have cigars he wanted.

Taylor allegedly began arguing with a store clerk, who later told him to leave.

Santi was in the convenience store delivering items and observed the confrontation. Santi also asked Taylor to leave, and Santi and Taylor exited the store.

Surveillance video captured the Taylor and Santi in a struggle over a gun.

During the struggle, a woman began to try to pull Santi off. The gun fell to the ground, and Santi allegedly had Taylor in a head lock.

Surveillance video later captured the woman picking up the gun and shooting Santi in the back. Taylor and the woman then left the scene in a vehicle.

While police were still processing the scene, the woman returned and was taken into custody.

A spokesperson for the Independence Police Department told KSHB 41 News that the woman has since been released pending further investigation.

Authorities have yet to charge Taylor or the woman in direct relation to the death of Santi.

—