Court docs: Blue Springs teen killed in shooting may have been involved in botched drug, gun deal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Court documents in Jackson County reveal Wyatt Conroy , the 15-year-old teen who died in a shooting in Blue Springs , may have been involved in a botched drug and gun deal.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video from the parking lot of the Church of Resurrection, where Conroy was shot and killed.

The video revealed Conroy and another teen met with another unknown party to purchase marijuana.

Investigators spoke with the other teen, who told them Conroy spoke with the unknown party through Snapchat voice call.

Surveillance video revealed that a white Pontiac arrived at the church parking lot on Oct. 15 at around 6:31 p.m.

The teen told investigators that Conroy spoke with five occupants inside the Pontiac.

During the conversation, a man in the passenger seat had a hand gun in his lap and Conroy asked to see it, documents say. Moments later, Conroy showed the occupants in the Pontiac a gun of his own.

A passenger in the back seat asked Conroy if they could see it and he handed them the gun. Conroy told the passenger he would sell the gun for $400, according to the teen who spoke to detectives.

The teen said during this exchange, the Pontiac drove off and Conroy grabbed on to the car and was dragged.

Moments later, someone from the Pontiac fired a shot at Conroy, who was struck in the head, according to the court documents.

Investigators went through Conroy's phone and found a conversation on Snapchat.

They believe the user he was talking was involved in Conroy's death or may have information on the homicide.

