Court docs: Witnesses say suspect was acting strange, appeared agitated before stabbing woman in Olathe park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Court documents released Wednesday revealed several witnesses reported the suspect in a stabbing last week at a park in Olathe was acting strange and appeared agitated before the incident.

Around noon on March 19, Olathe police received word that a woman had been stabbed at Two Trails Park at 1000 N. Ridgeview Road.

When first responders arrived, they located a group of bystanders providing aid to the stabbing victim, identified in court documents as 38-year-old Jamie Trumpp, who was seated on the ground next to a picnic table pavilion.

Paramedics discovered that Trumpp suffered a five-inch wide, half-inch deep laceration to the front of her neck. Paramedics transported Trumpp to a nearby hospital for treatment and recovery.

According to court documents, Trumpp told police she had been sitting at a picnic table at the park when she felt a hard blow to the side of her head.

The blow knocked Trumpp onto the ground. She told police she remembered people running over to her, screaming.

As paramedics treated Trumpp, one witness at the park tracked the suspect, later identified as 27-year-old Kwan Trezvant, after seeing him stab Trumpp.

The witness flagged down responding police, who took Trezvant into custody a short time later.

During the investigation, witnesses told police they saw Trezvant at the park before the stabbing. The witnesses told police Trezvant was acting “weird” and had suggested that a woman with her child should leave the area.

Another witness told police they saw Trezvant approach the pavilion where Trumpp was seated and heard Trezvant shout an expletive in Trumpp’s direction. The witness then saw Trezvant making a swinging motion before seeing Trumpp fall to the ground.

Police found Trezvant sitting in a lawn chair in the back yard of a nearby property.

Court documents state that as police were taking Trezvant into custody, he made statements that included, “I’m sorry she kept talking to me. She was calling me names. I asked her over and over again to leave me alone. I know I’m stupid. I didn’t mean to bro, she kept on f****** with me bro. She kept f****** with me. I had no choice.”

Trezvant continued to make utterances and converse with people who were not present as he waited for a formal interview at the Olathe Police Department, per court documents.

Following his arrest, the Johnson County District Attorney's Office charged Trezvant with attempted first-degree murder .

Trezvant remains in custody at the Johnson County Adult Detention Center. On Monday, March 23, Trezvant’s public defender filed a motion in the case to “suspend the proceedings” and asked the judge to order a competency evaluation for Trezvant. The judge has not yet ruled on the request.

As the criminal case continues, the community is rallying in support of Trumpp, who is a mother of three and a teacher at Indian Trail Middle School.

In just the first few days following the stabbing, the Olathe community raised more than $30,000 for Trumpp and her family.

KSHB 41’s Isabella Ledonne spoke to members of the community earlier this week about how they are helping.

Olathe community raises more than $30K for school teacher who was stabbed

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