Court document alleges Grayson O'Connor's mother removed stops from window he fell from

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An eviction petition filed against Grayson O'Connor's mother alleges she removed the window stops from the window authorities believe he fell from.

On Nov. 27, 2023, police responded to the E. 10th Street and Grand Boulevard and found Grayson dead.

Police believe he fell out of a window they found ajar on the 17th floor of the Grand Boulevard Lofts, where he was living with his mother.

"On or about Nov. 27, 2023, it was discovered that a minor occupant of the Premises had fallen from a window after the window stops had been carelessly removed by the Defendant," according to the eviction filing.

The filing also alleges the unit where Grayson was living was "uninhabitable by the State due to very poor sanitary conditions."

Grand Boulevard Lofts Limited Partnership, who owns the building, filed the eviction petition against Grayson's mother.

KSHB 41 is not naming her because it's not clear if she's been charged.

We reached out the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney's Office on Tuesday for an update on any charges, but a spokesperson said there's no update.

An investigation is ongoing to determine Grayson's cause of death.

Previous records found police responded twice to the apartment Grayson was living on calls related concerns about him.

