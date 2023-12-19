Police responded twice to Grayson O'Connor's apartment on calls related to child concerns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two of the eight calls police responded to at the apartment unit where 5-year-old Grayson O'Connor lived were related to concerns about the child, according to Kansas City, Missouri, police records.

Earlier this year, on Jan. 14, police responded to the unit on a child endangerment call.

On Oct. 22, 2020, KCPD officers responded to a call received by the department's child hotline.

Details to both calls were not available as the investigation into Grayson's death continues, according to KCPD spokesperson Capt. Corey Carlisle.

Grayson was found dead on Nov. 27 in an alley outside the Grand Boulevard Lofts, where he lived on the 17th floor.

Investigators believe he fell from a window they found open when responding to the call.

Police said Grayson's mother is a person of interest in his death, but charges have yet to be filed against her.

The Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney's Office said Friday it received Grayson's case from KCPD and is determining whether to file charges.

