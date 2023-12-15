Jackson County prosecutors mull charges in death of 5-year-old boy, Grayson O'Connor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney’s office said Friday it is determining whether to file charges in the death of 5-year-old Grayson O’Connor.

A spokesperson told KSHB 41 News that the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department had turned over the results of its investigation over to the prosecutor’s office for review.

Grayson’s body was found in an alleyway on Monday, Nov. 27, next to the Grand Boulevard Lofts building in downtown Kansas City.

The circumstances of his death remain unclear. A KCPD spokesperson said it appears that Grayson fell from a window in an apartment unit in the building.

KSHB 41 spokes to several neighbors in the apartment building who were concerned over the boy’s welfare, contacting the landlord to share their concerns.

KCPD officers had responded to the apartment unit where the boy and his mother lived at least eight times in the last several years.

KSHB 41 has requested any records about Grayson and his mother from the Missouri Department of Social Services’ Children’s Division. A spokesperson said the records would not be available until April 2024.

The spokesperson in the prosecutor’s office was not able to provide an estimate on when their review of the case file would be complete.

