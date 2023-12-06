KCPD: 9 calls for service to Grand Boulevard Lofts since 2017, 8 mention apartment where 5-year-old died

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Since 2017, the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department has received nine calls for service to the Grand Boulevard Lofts downtown, where 5-year-old Grayson O’Connor died last week.

Four of the calls were listed as a disturbance, two were listed as a disturbance where officers were asked to standby to keep the peace, one was listed as a residence check, one was listed as an advised call referral and one call was categorized as a call for an emotionally disturbed person.

The first documented call was made in February 2018, and the most recent call is listed in March 2023.

Three calls, the most in a year, were made in 2019. October and January were the months with the most calls, three each.

Eight of the incidents were called to apartment 1702 at East 10th Street and Grand Boulevard where Grayson lived with his mother, who is currently being investigated as a subject of interest in the death of her son.



Feb. 21, 2018, at 12:15 p.m. — Residence check

Jan. 28, 2018, at 1:50 p.m. — Disturbance

Oct. 2, 2019, at 9:29 p.m. — Disturbance

Oct. 11, 2019, at 6:17 a.m. — Disturbance

Jan. 6, 2020, at 9:11 a.m. — Disturbance, standby to keep the peace

Oct. 22, 2020, at 4:18 p.m. — Disturbance

Nov. 5, 2021, at 10:05 p.m. — Emotionally disturbed person, check welfare

Jan. 14, 2023, at 6:18 a.m. — Disturbance, standby to keep the peace

Officers noted the call on Nov. 5, 2021, was to check on a possibly suicidal party.

The ninth call came at 8:20 a.m. on March 26, 2023. The call was a referral, likely from a neighbor.

Last week, neighbors told KSHB’s Charlie Keegan they were outraged and numb.

“We’re all mad. We’re very angry. … Everybody knew him,” neighbor Kelsey Grzib said of Grayson.

Additionally, a neighbor told Keegan they filed a report with the Missouri Department of Social Services two years ago on Grayson’s behalf. However, when KSHB 41 asked the department for the report, the earliest the agency said it would be shared is April 2024.

No charges have been filed in Grayson’s death. Investigators are still working to determine if it was a homicide or a case of child endangerment or neglect.

KSHB 41 has requested additional documents from KCPD to shed light on the calls to Grayson’s home. Documents are forthcoming.

