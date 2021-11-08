Court documents link suspect to alleged murders in Kansas, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A series of court filings this month have linked a St. Louis-area man to alleged murders in St. Louis and Kansas City, Kansas.

On Saturday, the U.S. District Court of Eastern Missouri filed an affidavit charging Perez Reed with transporting a firearm and ammunition across state lines with the intent to commit a felony.

Prosecutors further allege the weapon, a .40-caliber semi-automatic pistol, was used in connection to several St. Louis-area crimes, including the Sept. 13, 2021 murder of Marnay Haynes, the Sept. 16, 2021 murder of a victim identified as P.A., the Sept. 19, 2021 murder of a victim identified as C.R., the Sept. 26, 2021 murder of Lester Robinson and two other shooting assaults.

Prosecutors said a firearms analysis revealed all cartridge cases recovered in the St. Louis-area incidents were fired from the same firearm.

On Monday , St. Louis County Prosecutors charged Reed in the murders of Haynes and Robinson.

As part of their investigation of Reed in connection to the alleged role in the St. Louis incidents, investigators learned Reed had traveled from St. Louis to Kansas City, Missouri, via Amtrak, arriving at Kansas City’s Union Station just before 10 p.m. on Oct. 28.

Later that night, surveillance video from the Wyandotte Towers Apartments in the 900 block of Washington Boulevard in Kansas City, Kansas, captured Reed allegedly entering the building.

According to the court documents, surveillance video showed Reed entering the apartment belonging to someone who was later identified as a homicide victim. That surveillance video allegedly shows Reed leave the room the next morning. The homicide victim is never seen leaving their apartment before being discovered deceased on Nov. 1.

On Oct. 29, court documents allege Reed was identified entering the building with someone who was also later identified as a homicide victim. Surveillance video allegedly captured Reed as being the only person to ever be seen subsequently leaving the apartment.

Court documents allege the two homicide victims in KCK died of gunshot wounds.

Last week , Kansas City, Kansas, police identified the two victims as Damon Irvin and Rau-Daja Fairrow.

As of Monday afternoon, no charges have yet been filed in Irvin and Fairrow’s deaths.

As the investigation continued, agents spotted Reed allegedly attempting to return to St. Louis aboard an Amtrak train. Court documents indicate agents were following Reed on the train and were prepared to follow him all the way to his destination in St. Louis, but Reed disembarked from the train at the stop in Independence, Missouri.

Investigators saw Reed board a bus, when they went to take him into custody. Investigators discovered a .40-caliber Smith & Wesson semi-automatic firearm on Reed.

During an interview with investigators, Reed allegedly admitted to being at the Wyandotte Towers and knowing one of the victims, but denied hurting anyone before he terminated the interview.

St. Louis County Prosecutors have requested a $2 million bond in their case. Federal prosecutors have also requested that Reed be detained pending trial in the federal charges.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .