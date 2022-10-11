Court documents show Google tipped off police about ex-Shawnee teacher's alleged child porn activity

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Johnson County District Court affidavit released Tuesday revealed that Google tipped off Overland Park police about alleged child-pornography activity by a former Shawnee Mission North teacher.

Alexander Morris was charged in late September with five counts of child exploitation of a child. The SMSD Board of Education fired Morris the same day he was arrested.

Morris also coached swimming and diving at SM North as well as the the Johnson County Parks and Recreation Department's Kansas City Blazers swim team.

Google reported the possible uploading of child-exploitation material on four dates from January to May 2022 by an account user named Charlie Kline. The email address used was connected with another email address, which were both traced to Morris.

During the investigation, authorities confirmed finding at least one explicit video that depicted a child under the age of 10 years old.

A search warrant was later conducted on Morris' home.

During an interview, he initially denied any involvement with the Kline account before eventually admitting that he used it.

Morris also said that he had ran across child pornography through pop-up sites on multiple occasions on his iPad.

Initially, he denied saving any images, but a review of his iPad by detectives located approximately 130 images and 12 videos "that contained child eploitation material, according to the affidavit.

Detectives also discovered children had been sending him photos on SnapChat.

He denied any of them were children he taught or coached.

—