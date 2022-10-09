Excelsior Springs police: No updates in investigation of residence linked to alleged kidnapping, assault

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Investigation into an alleged kidnapping and sexual assault in Excelsior Springs continued Saturday morning, but police say they are unable to provide an update.

Authorities arrived around 7:30 a.m. to the scene, located in the 300 block of Old Orchard, to continue processing “numerous items in the residence,” a process ESPD Police Chief Greg Dull says is “slow, painstaking.”

Efforts Saturday continued after the residence was searched Friday from early afternoon until nearly 6:30 p.m.

Police obtained a search warrant for the residence after speaking with a woman who reported she had allegedly been kidnapped and sexually assaulted at the home. When speaking with her, officers said it was evident she had been held against her will.

Friday night, Timothy Haslett Jr. was charged regarding the incident with first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping and second-degree assault.

However, police report “additional charges could be forthcoming if evidence of additional crimes is uncovered.”

The closed roads surrounding the residence are expected to open late Sunday evening.

Dull says a further update will be provided “as soon as possible” as police continue to coordinate investigation efforts with the Clay County Prosecutor’s Office.

—

