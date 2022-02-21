Experts share advice on speaking to kids about death, grief

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City metro has seen multiple violent crimes involving children and teens in recent weeks.

One of the most recent incidents involved the death of 6-year-old Karvel Stevens .

The boy's mother, 35-year-old Tasha Haefs, was arrested and charged with murdering him and is being held without bond. Haefs will undergo a mental health evaluation.

Bishop John Birmingham with Harvest Connection Ministry International said he's having a hard time wrapping his head around the tragic loss.

"It just crushed my heart," Birmingham said.

Balloons and toys surrounded the home on Indiana Avenue Monday to honor the young life lost.

The crime, along with others involving children and teens, is inspiring Birmingham and other church leaders to hold a balloon release and vigil this Saturday at 3 p.m. outside the home.

There will also be mental resources at the event, such as crisis hot line numbers.

"All this senseless killing has got to come to a halt because our children, our future is being endangered by all this killing here," Birmingham said.

When it comes to speaking with younger kids about death, Alex Beineman, staff development coordinator with KVC Hospitals, said it's important to use real terms and avoid phrases such as "crossed over" or "passed on."

"I don't think we need to go into scary details, but if we're honest about someone's life ending and that can be a scary feeling for them and it's normal to have those feelings that really lays the groundwork for them to be able to understand what's going on," Beineman said.

Beineman said parents should remember all kids experience grief differently and it's important to set up a safe space so kids feel they can come to parents to talk about it.

However, some children or teens might not want to talk about grief they are experiencing. Parents should do regular check-ins and support them in non-verbal ways.

"Increasing the quality time that you spend with them, whether that be family games or movie night or even just having them tag along with you while you run errands to have that one-on-one time," Beineman said.

