Family, community mourns loss of 6-year-old boy found dead in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, MO — Tragedy struck one Kansas City, Missouri, neighborhood Wednesday, where a 6-year-old boy was found dead inside a home 7312 Indiana Avenue.

A community and family are mourning the loss of the young boy whose life was taken too soon. Shortly after noon, family set up a memorial, including Spiderman balloons, candles, flowers, stuffed animals and more.

Afterwards they stood out front of the home, praying for answers.

“The police came to my house at 3 o’clock in the morning and I told them we didn’t know whether it happened here or what. I came down here, they was all over here and they turnt us around,” said Hubert Hawthorne, a relative of the deceased 6 year old.

It was around midnight where Kansas City, Missouri, police arrived to the home on a disturbance call. Due to the circumstances, police had to force their way inside, only to find the child dead.

Both police and neighbors described the news as haunting and heartbreaking.

“My heart dropped, my mouth — I didn’t have any words other than it’s shocking to hear that I live this close to something like that,” said Rodric Smith, a concerned neighbor.

"There are a few calls a career that will haunt you forever. This will be one of them," said Brad Lemon, president of the Kansas City, Missouri, Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 99, in a Tweet.

The Jackson County Prosecutor's Office charged the mother, 35-year-old Tasha Haefs, with first degree murder in the death of her son.

KCPD tells KSHB 41 that this is a reminder that if you see something, say something.

“I don't know what happened in this situation, but this is an opportunity to remind people that, yes, if people need help even if they aren't asking for it, it can't hurt to please reach out and try to get people help or at least try to reach out to someone to intervene,” said KCPD Captain Leslie Foreman.

Hubert Hawthorne, a relative of the 6-year-old boy, said he believes mental health played a role in the death.

“This has gone too far and I understand that we are all struggling with trials and tribulations in our life, but this mental issue has gone too far,” Hawthorne said.

Now as family and neighbors mourn the loss of a young life, they say they want more work to be done, lighting a pathway to justice.

“I’m just frustrated right now to hear and see this happened so close to home. I just don’t know what else to say but we need to step up and get more involved with the city of Kansas City,” Smith said.